Dozens oppose defunding of Planned Parenthood in emergency rally
Several people gathered Tuesday outside Congressman Todd Rokita's office in Lafayette for an emergency rally in support of Planned Parenthood. This comes after Rokita co-sponsored a bill that aims to strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood.
