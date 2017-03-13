Dennis Loew
A gathering to remember and celebrate his life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Memorials in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
