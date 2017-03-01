Community gardens fear for a future without water
The garden's current irrigation system was originally installed to water merely a half an acre, while the community gardens have now grown to a whopping 3.5 acres. In other words, Jim Mailloux said the area is completely tapped out, feeling the drought's strain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb 1
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC