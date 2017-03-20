CASA information night calls on new volunteers
CASA information night calls on new volunteers Celebrating 30 years of advocacy for neglected children, CASA volunteers are needed more than ever in Tippecanoe County. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2nu7zmt CASA volunteers , court appointed special advocates, represent the best interest of children involved in the court system due to abuse or neglect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
