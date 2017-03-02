Booking photo shows Armando A. Guzman Jr.
A Lafayette man will spend several years in prison after the discovery of a pipe bomb in his Chauncey Village apartment last year. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington sentenced 43-year-old Armando Guzman Jr. to 17 years, with 12 years in prison and five years on supervised probation.
