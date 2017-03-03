Body found on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

Body found on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Journal and Courier

Body found on I-65 in Tippecanoe County A body was found Friday morning in the median of I-65 south of Lafayette, according to police. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2lHpiTg LAFAYETTE, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Fri gin0731 3
Barking dog ... Feb 28 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb 27 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan '17 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC