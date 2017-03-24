Bangert: Once doomed, 617 New York St. reborn
On the brink of demolition, a neighborhood rallied and a new owner fulfilled a promise. Take a look for yourself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Amen
|6
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar 11
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC