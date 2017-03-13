$435M Powerball jackpot winner wishes to stay anonymous
The winner of the $435 million Powerball jackpot was announced Monday, but the man who calls Greater Lafayette home wishes to stay anonymous. Hoosier Lottery officials told News 18 Friday the winner of the multimillion-dollar jackpot has come forward to the company, but information pertaining to the winner was being withheld until Monday.
