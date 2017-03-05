3 dead after crash in West Lafayette
According to Sgt. Stason Wiete with the West Lafayette Police Department, three people were killed after a crash near the intersection of Cherry Lane and McCormick Road at about 4 a.m. The West Lafayette Police and Fire departments, the Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office are working the case.
