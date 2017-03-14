2 major retailers with stores in Lafayette file for bankruptcy
Two major retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and both have stores right here in Lafayette in the same shopping center. Gander Mountain and Gordmans recently announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
