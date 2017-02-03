YMCA and LSC teaming up to teach life...

YMCA and LSC teaming up to teach life-saving water skills

14 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

The YMCA of Greater Lafayette is teaming up with local community leaders to start the Scheumann Safety Around the Water program. The program will allow third-graders within the Lafayette School Corporation an opportunity to come to the YMCA and learn to swim free of charge.

