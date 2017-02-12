West Lafayette police aim for accreditation The West Lafayette Police Department aims to be acknowledged for its professional standards through accreditation Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2kzFoxy To that end, officers have spent the last nine months learning 915 pages of new standard operating procedures in the department's first step to become an accredited police department. Updating the massive manual of procedures, which was approved at Tuesday's board of works meeting, is significant step forward in the accreditation process with the Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission , Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said.

