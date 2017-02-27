West Lafayette man dies in Jackson Hi...

West Lafayette man dies in Jackson Highway crash

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said the one car crash happened in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway around 7:45 p.m. According to deputies, 39-year-old Robert Pope was driving a 1999 Chevy Tahoe northbound on Jackson Highway. When he approached a slight left-leaning curve in the road, Pope drove off the road and hit a wooden fence on the right side of the highway.

