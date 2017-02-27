West Lafayette man dies in Jackson Highway crash

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said the one car crash happened in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway around 7:45 p.m. According to deputies, 39-year-old Robert Pope was driving a 1999 Chevy Tahoe northbound on Jackson Highway. When he approached a slight left-leaning curve in the road, Pope drove off the road and hit a wooden fence on the right side of the highway.

