Two bodies found near Delphi shocks residents

Two bodies found near Delphi shocks residents A generation of Delphi teens lost their innocence on Valentines Day as people here learned police recovered two bodies. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2lhe8XX The Carroll County community stopped a search for two 13-year-old girls, last seen Monday afternoon, when two bodies were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi.

