This booking photo shows Teodoro Macias.

Thursday Feb 9

Lafayette police need the community's help finding an 80-year-old man wanted on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. A warrant was issued for Macias out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court V for failure to appear for not registering as a sex offender/violent sex offender.

