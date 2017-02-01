Teenagers charged in burglaries, auto theft
Two teenagers were charged Wednesday in two burglaries and an auto theft that placed several county schools on lock out. Teenagers charged in burglaries, auto theft Two teenagers were charged Wednesday in two burglaries and an auto theft that placed several county schools on lock out.
