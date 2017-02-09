School bus crashes in Lafayette; 8 children injured
According to Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle, a truck owned by Lawn and Shrub, Inc. out of Lafayette ran a red light and struck an LSC bus carrying 33 students bound for Miller Elementary School. Eight children were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
