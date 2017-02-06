Saint Joseph's College students must find new schools after classes suspended
Days after Saint Joseph's College in Indiana announced it was temporarily shutting down, hundreds of students are left to find a new school to attend. The 127-year-old Catholic institution is suspending all academic programming in Rensselaer after graduation in early May, a victim of the deteriorating finances that have hit a number of small colleges nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb 1
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan 29
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC