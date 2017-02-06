Saint Joseph's College students must ...

Saint Joseph's College students must find new schools after classes suspended

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Days after Saint Joseph's College in Indiana announced it was temporarily shutting down, hundreds of students are left to find a new school to attend. The 127-year-old Catholic institution is suspending all academic programming in Rensselaer after graduation in early May, a victim of the deteriorating finances that have hit a number of small colleges nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb 1 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan 29 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec '16 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC