Rise at Chauncey casts long shadow
Rise at Chauncey casts long shadow The 16-story mixed-use development raises discussion about how West Lafayette should pursue the future. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2m9kvhm Next West Lafayette City Council meeting: 6:30 p.m. on March 6 at 222 North Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barking dog ...
|7 hr
|Happy
|3
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb 1
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan 29
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC