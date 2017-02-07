Police seek info on downtown Lafayett...

Police seek info on downtown Lafayette bank robbery

Tuesday

Police are urging the public to call them if they know anything about Monday's bank robbery in downtown Lafayette. Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a robbery at the Fountain Trust Company in the 300 block of Ferry Street.

