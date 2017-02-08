News 18 Special Report: Putting a name to remains found in Indiana
It's estimated there could be 1,000 unidentified human remains in the state of Indiana. A former coroner is now working to identify those remains by entering them into a national database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb 1
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan 29
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC