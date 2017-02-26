Larger headquarters for Indiana girls...

Larger headquarters for Indiana girlsa deaths investigation

Investigators have moved to a larger headquarters as they work on finding who killed two teenage girls near a northern Indiana hiking trail. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says investigators relocated Saturday from Delphi's municipal building to the Carroll County REMC building.

