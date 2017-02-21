Jobless Claims Jump to 244K

Jobless Claims Jump to 244K

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Lawmakers are questioning a proposal that would raise Nebraska's state sales tax and steer the extra revenue into tax credits for low-income residents and... - The winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, worth an estimated $435.3 million, was sold in Indiana, a spokesperson for the Hoosier Lottery ... - A new exhibition at Kensington Palace chronicles Princess Diana's evolving style during her life before her tragic death in 1997.The exhibition, titled "Diana... LINCOLN, Neb. - Lawmakers are questioning a proposal that would raise Nebraska's state sales tax and steer the extra revenue into tax credits for low-income residents and... LINCOLN, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barking dog ... Feb 23 Pharmacist 4
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb 1 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan 29 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC