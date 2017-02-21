Indiana store sells winning $435 million Powerball ticket

David Kenny stands beneath the Super-Test awning after the announcement Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, of the winning Powerball ticket being sold at his store on Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette, Ind. Kenny, co-owner of the Super-Test chain, said when he woke up this morning and heard the winning ticket was sold in Lafayette, he never dreamed it would be at one of his five family-owned stores.

