Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral argume...

Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral arguments this week and next

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Indiana Law Blog

David Newman When the marriage of David Newman and Elizabeth Newman was dissolved in 2008, the trial court incorporated the parties' property settlement agreement which provided, in relevant part, that David would pay spousal maintenance in a fixed amount each month to Elizabeth until Elizabeth either remarries or becomes eligible to receive payments from David's retirement account, whichever occurs first. The agreement also provided that in addition to the $1,000.00 per month spousal maintenance payment, Elizabeth was entitled to 25% of the net profits of David's book royalties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana Law Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb 1 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan 29 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec '16 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC