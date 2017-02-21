Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral arguments this week and next
Andrew Pappas and Melissa Pappas Andrew Pappas was injured in a car accident with Danny Sims, who was drunk. Pappas and his wife sued Sims for negligence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana Law Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 23
|Pharmacist
|4
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb 1
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan 29
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC