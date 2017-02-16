Ind. Decisions - 7th Circuit decides one Indiana case today, re threats on Facebook wall - Posner
On June 8, 2014, Jerad and Amanda Miller, originally of Lafayette, Indiana, shot and killed two police officers and one civilian in Las Vegas. The couple died in an ensuing shootout with police, Amanda committing suicide after Jerad was shot.
