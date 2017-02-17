GE Invests $4.3 Billion To Build Next-Gen Jet Engines, Open New Factories In The US
The GE9X jet engine that GE Aviation is developing for Boeing's next-generation wide-body passenger jet, the 777X, is wider than the body of a Boeing 737 and more powerful than America's first manned space rocket. It's also a big deal for the company's business.
