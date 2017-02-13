Fire damages house on south side
Fire damages house on south side Wea Township firefighters were called to this fire Monday afternoon on Staghorn Way just south of Lafayette city limits. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2kDPyxr Flames were coming out of the windows when firefighters arrived at this house fire at 3051 Staghorn Way about 4 p.m. Monday.
