Church Starts 90th Year with New Audi...

Church Starts 90th Year with New Audio Feb 28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Pro Sound News

Marking its 90th anniversary this year, First Assembly Community Ministries of Lafayette, Indiana recently hired CCI Solutions to design and install a new audio system in its 1,100-seat sanctuary. The system sports an Allen & Heath were spec'd by technical director Luke Flowers, who was fed up with the church's previous digital mixer, which had high latency, poor-sounding effects and maintenance issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barking dog ... Tue Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb 27 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb 1 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan '17 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC