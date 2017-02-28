Church Starts 90th Year with New Audio Feb 28, 2017
Marking its 90th anniversary this year, First Assembly Community Ministries of Lafayette, Indiana recently hired CCI Solutions to design and install a new audio system in its 1,100-seat sanctuary. The system sports an Allen & Heath were spec'd by technical director Luke Flowers, who was fed up with the church's previous digital mixer, which had high latency, poor-sounding effects and maintenance issues.
