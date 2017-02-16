Booking photo shows Lon Kaminsky.
A 72-year-old Tippecanoe County man , who has a chiropractic clinic in West Lafayette, has been charged with child solicitation and child molesting. Detectives with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on Jan. 28 into Dr. Lon A. Kaminsky for child molesting involving a 13-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb 1
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan 29
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC