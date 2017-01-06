Nicole Leffert molested an infant during a webcam performance, for which she received $30, but her performance had a higher cost - 40 years in prison Woman gets 40 years for molesting infant Nicole Leffert molested an infant during a webcam performance, for which she received $30, but her performance had a higher cost - 40 years in prison Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2jd0MaS Nichole Leffert is led out of court to begin serving a 40-year sentence for molesting a 2-month-old boy during a webcam "performance," for which she received $30. LAFAYETTE, Ind.

