Woman accused of child neglect; found passed out with pills in parking lot
Crystal Parker, 25, faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a controlled substance and reckless possession of paraphernalia. Lafayette police said officers and medics were called to the WIC Office on Tippecanoe Street Monday afternoon.
