With swearing-in, LPD finally reaches full staff

With swearing-in, LPD finally reaches full staff With the addition of two officers, Lafayette Police Department has reached full staff after years of playing catch-up. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2k9hEQn Officers Neil Cain and Matthew Santerre are surrounding by Lafayette police Chief Patrick Flannelly, Mayor Tony Roswarski and other staff members during a swearing-in ceremony Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Lafayette City Hall.

