Vandals cross county line to strike Mulberry Vandals who plagued Lafayette and Tippecanoe County appear to be branching out into western Clinton County. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2hUkJ8G John Coopman, a resident of Bennett Road in Lafayette, patched his window with some tape while he waited for another temporary fix of plexiglass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.