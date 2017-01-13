Vandals continue to elude police
The chronic vandalism that's plagued the area enters its second month this week, and police are no closer to solving the cases than they were when it started. Vandals continue to elude police The chronic vandalism that's plagued the area enters its second month this week, and police are no closer to solving the cases than they were when it started.
