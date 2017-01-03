Three prostitution stings reported over weekend
Three prostitution stings reported over weekend Uncover police officers carried out three prostitution stings and cited one woman over New Year's weekend. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2hPbDtR The busts, arranged through backpage.com - an online classifieds service - took place at several motels located near South Street and I-65 in Lafayette, according to police records.
