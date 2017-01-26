Students lobby for Indiana to name of...

Students lobby for Indiana to name official state insect

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Pest Control

A second grade class in West Lafayette, Indiana, is petitioning for the state to name the Say's firefly its official insect. The students' teacher found that in order for it to become an official law, legislators must pass a bill .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec '16 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
adult fastpitch softball Nov '16 shagerty 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tippecanoe County was issued at January 26 at 8:41PM EST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC