Students lobby for Indiana to name official state insect
A second grade class in West Lafayette, Indiana, is petitioning for the state to name the Say's firefly its official insect. The students' teacher found that in order for it to become an official law, legislators must pass a bill .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC