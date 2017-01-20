Sara Seymour Releases 'Christmas in Suffolk'
"Christmas in Suffolk": a story of love, secrets, and mystery. "Christmas in Suffolk" is the creation of published author, Sara Seymour, who lives in Lafayette, Indiana where she works in a daycare and looks for inspiration in the local coffee shop as she sips on iced coffees and writes.
