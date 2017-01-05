Rolls-Royce begins unpacking at new f...

Rolls-Royce begins unpacking at new facility

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Journal and Courier

Rolls-Royce begins unpacking at new facility Rolls-Royce is on schedule to be fully moved into their facility at the Purdue by March 24. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2j9wPIN Rolls-Royce Corp. will house an R&D group for its jet engine component research in a 40,000-square-foot facility in the Purdue Research Park Aerospace District in West Lafayette, Indiana. Rolls-Royce is the first to take flight in the district, which was announced this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec 18 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec 8 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec 6 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
adult fastpitch softball Nov '16 shagerty 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC