Rolls-Royce begins unpacking at new facility
Rolls-Royce begins unpacking at new facility Rolls-Royce is on schedule to be fully moved into their facility at the Purdue by March 24. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2j9wPIN Rolls-Royce Corp. will house an R&D group for its jet engine component research in a 40,000-square-foot facility in the Purdue Research Park Aerospace District in West Lafayette, Indiana. Rolls-Royce is the first to take flight in the district, which was announced this summer.
