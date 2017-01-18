Regulations for home sharing services, including Airbnb, put on hold
The amendment to the Unified Zoning Ordinance comes after concerns were raised by the city of Lafayette. The city says some Chatham Square properties were purchased to use as Airbnb locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC