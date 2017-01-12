Purdue Extension offering educational 4-H workshops
Interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and want to share the knowledge? Scared of science, but know it is important? Interested in volunteering with area youth to teach them science skills? If so, there are opportunities to learn ways to take county 4-H livestock programs to the next level by finding out how SPARK ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec 18
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC