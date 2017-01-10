Power outages affect stoplights, businesses in Lafayette
Lafayette police are warning drivers about scattered stoplight outages throughout the city. In particular, the stoplight at intersection of Sagamore Parkway and State Road 38 has been out for most of the night.
