Police tie teens to several crimes

1 hr ago Read more: Journal and Courier

At the same time a man on Shoshone Drive reported his car stolen Thursday morning, Lafayette police found it a couple of miles away. David Clarence Johnson and Austin Lane Wagner, both 18 and both of Lafayette, used it to burglarize a house in the 2000 block of Kyverdale Drive, police said.

