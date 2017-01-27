At the same time a man reported his car stolen Thursday morning, Lafayette police found it being used in a burglary Police tie teens to several crimes At the same time a man reported his car stolen Thursday morning, Lafayette police found it being used in a burglary Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2kcinUB At the same time a man on Shoshone Drive reported his car stolen Thursday morning, Lafayette police found it a couple of miles away. David Clarence Johnson and Austin Lane Wagner, both 18 and both of Lafayette, used it to burglarize a house in the 2000 block of Kyverdale Drive, police said.

