One arrested after Monday's fight at ...

One arrested after Monday's fight at Jeff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Journal and Courier

Police arrested a 16-year-old Jeff student Monday morning after a fight in the school's hallways, according to police One arrested after Monday's fight at Jeff Police arrested a 16-year-old Jeff student Monday morning after a fight in the school's hallways, according to police Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2jS4Osp LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Police arrested a 16-year-old Jefferson High School student Monday morning after a fight in the school's hallways, according to Lafayette police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield Manufacturing 5 hr Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan 29 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec '16 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC