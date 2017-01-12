Nearly 150 inmates not fingerprinted in Tippecanoe County
Prosecutors in Tippecanoe County say they've determined that nearly 150 former inmates need to be fingerprinted after glitches with the jail's fingerprint machine. Indiana requires inmates to be fingerprinted when they are jailed.
