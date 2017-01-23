Man killed in apartment by suspects t...

Man killed in apartment by suspects trying to geta

Man killed in apartment by suspects trying to get drugs Several people wearing masks pushed their way into the apartment where John Byler was killed, according to witnesses Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2kluzyU LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Several people wearing masks pushed their way into the apartment where John Byler was killed about 6 a.m. Jan. 16, according to witnesses cited in a probable cause affidavit.

