Shane Perkins is accused of throwing his pregnant girlfriend to the ground to keep her from leaving during a fight Man accused of battering his pregnant girlfriend Shane Perkins is accused of throwing his pregnant girlfriend to the ground to keep her from leaving during a fight LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Shane Stuart Perkins is accused of throwing his nine-month pregnant girlfriend to the ground in an effort to keep her from leaving during a fight, according to Lafayette police.

