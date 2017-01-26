Lafayette seeks Five Points redevelop...

Lafayette seeks Five Points redevelopment plan

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Journal and Courier

Lafayette seeks Five Points redevelopment plan The plan will address transportation, architecture, market and other aspects of the area. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2k8BhMg Defined as the area around the convergence of Main, South, Columbia, and 16th streets, Five Points sits on the direct route between Interstate 65 and downtown Lafayette.

