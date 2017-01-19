Lafayette murder suspect faces new charge
A suspect in the Oct. 12 murder of a Lafayette art teacher faces a new criminal charge in the case. Lafayette murder suspect faces new charge LAFAYETTE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC